South Carolina Man Explains Why He Blocked School Bus Path with Wheelchair

A South Carolina man says he does not understand and disagrees with people accusing him of endangering students and calling him a menace after rolling his wheelchair in front of a moving school bus, reported Sun News.

According to the news report, Doug Champa, a U.S. Marine veteran, was arrested on Nov. 22 after he used his wheelchair to block a school bus that was attempting to drive through his Conway area neighborhood to drop off children.

Champa, 58, is reportedly accused of riding in front of the bus, preventing it from getting around him by moving in its path, and slowing the bus down to 5 mph.

Champa, who was paralyzed after a car crash in 1986, told local news reporters that he was protesting what he claimed was frequent speeding of school buses in his neighborhood over the posted 15 mph speed limit. He said his goal was not to get arrested but rather to draw attention his safety concerns because of children who live in the area as well as his 88-year-old mother.

Advertisement

The article states that Champa claims he and his neighbors have been dealing with speeding buses for about three years. He said he called the Horry County Schools transportation department and complained, pleading with them to have buses slow down, but is always met with the same answer.

Officials reportedly tell Champa that the buses have GPS on the vehicles and that it indicates that the buses are not speeding. Confusion may arise from the street where Champa lives compare to the next street over, Drawbridge Drive, which has speed limit of 25 mph.

According to local news reporters, Champa pointed out that a regular-sized vehicle can barely see him when he’s in front of it and emphasized that a school bus driver would definitely not be able to see him not to mention small children.

Other neighbors have reportedly raised concerns about speeding and started a petition to get speed bumps placed along the roadway. It wsa unclear if speed bumps will eventually be placed along the street.

Champa, who says he’s always been an advocate for children and people with disabilities, said he would never physically hurt anybody. He was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond for the charge of interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Related: New York Man Arrested for Speeding Past a Stopped School Bus

Related: Speeding Up Stop-Arm Violation Detection and Resolution

Related: (STN Podcast E220) The Future: Bus Garage Tech, Illegal Passing Survey, Radios for Safety

Related: What Do School Bus Drivers Want to Increase Safety?