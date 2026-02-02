Teen Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends with School Bus Crash

Police took a teenager suspected of vehicle theft into custody after a brief pursuit ended in a collision with an Aldine Independent School District school bus near Houston, Texas, reported Fox News.

According to the news report, the incident began around 4:22 p.m. Jan. 27, when a FLOCK license plate camera alerted authorities to a possibly stolen vehicle in northeast Harris County. Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, prompting the pursuit that lasted approximately five minutes.

The pursuit reportedly ended near Homestead Road and U.S. 59, after the suspect ran a red light and struck the Aldine ISD school bus on its right-rear side.

Aldine ISD said 28 Aldine Middle School students were on board at the time of the crash. Four students were transported to a hospital for evaluation, though authorities did not release details on their conditions.

Advertisement

Investigators said the suspect, believed to be around 17 years old and not named due to their age, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. The teen was evaluated by EMS, refused treatment and was transported to the Joint Processing Center.

The teen could face felony charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and firearm, which Sheriff’s deputies also recovered. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related: Teen Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Student Waiting for School Bus in New York

Related: Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted

Related: Maryland Teen Charged as Adult for Attempted Murder on School Bus

Related: Texas Student Arrested Following Alleged Sexual Assault on School Bus