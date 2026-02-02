Monday, February 2, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube Bluesky
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsTeen Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends with School Bus Crash
Wire Reports

Teen Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends with School Bus Crash

By Merari Acevedo

Police took a teenager suspected of vehicle theft into custody after a brief pursuit ended in a collision with an Aldine Independent School District school bus near Houston, Texas, reported Fox News.

According to the news report, the incident began around 4:22 p.m. Jan. 27, when a FLOCK license plate camera alerted authorities to a possibly stolen vehicle in northeast Harris County. Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, prompting the pursuit that lasted approximately five minutes.

The pursuit reportedly ended near Homestead Road and U.S. 59, after the suspect ran a red light and struck the Aldine ISD school bus on its right-rear side.

Aldine ISD said 28 Aldine Middle School students were on board at the time of the crash. Four students were transported to a hospital for evaluation, though authorities did not release details on their conditions.

Advertisement

Investigators said the suspect, believed to be around 17 years old and not named due to their age, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. The teen was evaluated by EMS, refused treatment and was transported to the Joint Processing Center.

The teen could face felony charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and firearm, which Sheriff’s deputies also recovered. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related: Teen Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Student Waiting for School Bus in New York
Related: Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted
Related: Maryland Teen Charged as Adult for Attempted Murder on School Bus
Related: Texas Student Arrested Following Alleged Sexual Assault on School Bus

Previous article
New survey finds 82% of parents want automated enforcement on school buses
Next article
N.Y. Child Struck, Killed by School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2026

This month's issue highlights safety, covering different aspects of how the student transportation is addressing the most pressing safety...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2026

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

When was the last time your operation trained with local first responders on emergency scenarios?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.