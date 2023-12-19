24 Catalytic Converters Stolen from Texas School Buses

Thieves stole 24 catalytic converters off of Socorro Independent School District buses in El Paso, Texas, in the days leading up to winter break, reported ABC 7 News.

A district spokesperson declined to comment to local news reporters as the theft was still being actively investigated.

The buses were reportedly removed from circulation as they undergo repairs and were expected to be ready when students return to campus on Jan. 4.

Repairs will cost the district approximately $5,000 to $8,000 per bus.

