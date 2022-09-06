Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Wire Reports

Vermont School Bus Driver Detained

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police respond to traffic incident.

A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in South Burlington, reported WCAX News.

According to the article, the police said the bus driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transporting a Colchester sports team when the bus was spotted driving erratically down the road.

A 911 caller reportedly said he parked his car to block the school bus from driving away, as the bus driver pulled into the parking lot of Rice High School.

Police say the incident and the driver are still being investigated. They also ask any eyewitnesses to the alleged erratic driving to come froward.

