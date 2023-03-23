Thursday, March 23, 2023
9-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle After Exiting School Bus

By Taylor Ekbatani
A 9-year-old student at Cherry Lane Elementary in Suffern, New York, was struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department stated via a press release that an officer was informed of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurring on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, the officer observed a child pinned under a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Along with bystanders, the officer was able to lift the front end of the minivan and free the child, who had not been identified at this writing. The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center and was listed as in critical but stable condition at this report.

After a preliminary investigation, the Town of Ramapo Police Department stated that the student had exited a school bus at an intersection, where they were struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound. The student was reportedly thrown from the intersection and came to rest under the minivan, which was stopped in traffic.

The district has not responded to questions from STN at this writing on the details of the crash. However, a Facebook post by the Town of Ramapo Police Department stated that the child was required to cross the road to get to their destination. One parent commented that their own child almost got hit in that same spot and filed a police report because people are always “running the bus stop sign.”

The truck operator, 43, who has not been identified, remained on scene. The incident remains under investigation.

