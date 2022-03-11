Thursday, March 10, 2022
New York School Bus Crash Results in Death of Bus Aide

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus crash in Dutchess County claimed the life of a bus monitor on Wednesday, reported NBC New York.

According to authorities, the Arlington School District school bus collided with a New York State Police vehicle on Route 55 and South Cress Road.

The aide, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the bus driver, state trooper and two adult students who were aboard the bus at the time of the crash were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to the article, none of their injuries were life-threatening. Police also said they could not comment further on the case, since the New York attorney general’s office has launched an investigation.

Arlington School District reportedly confirmed the bus monitor’s death and will continue to support the family during the days ahead.

