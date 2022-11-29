Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeWire ReportsGiving Tuesday Kicks Off Annual Holiday Donation Drive in Pennsylvania
Wire Reports

Giving Tuesday Kicks Off Annual Holiday Donation Drive in Pennsylvania

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
This content is brought to you by Highland Electric Fleets.

School bus contractor Krise Transportation in Pennsylvania started off Giving Tuesday with their yearly Stuff the Bus Donation Drive, reported Fox 43.

The holiday drive began five years ago after some school bus drivers noticed that many students did not own winter necessities such as coats, hats and gloves.

Years later, it transformed into an effort that provides for thousands of families across the state.

Tammy Swartz, the Spring Grove terminal manager for Krise Transportation, said that the program is the only Christmas shopping many families can afford, especially with rising prices of basic necessities.

Tim Krise, founder and president of Krise Transportation, added via the article, “Costs for groceries, gas and basic costs of living have increased over the past year. This has affected our community in many ways and your donations will make a big difference.”

This annual event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. However, donation items can be dropped off and picked up at the Krise Transportation Spring Grove school bus terminal Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

Related: Bus Driver Shortage Extended Iowa School District Holiday
Related: Gallery: School Districts Decorate School Buses for Holiday Spirit
Related: (STN Podcast E42) Making the Best: Transportation Department Brings Community Holiday Cheer
Related: Are you holding holiday celebrations for your transportation staff?

Previous articleRosco, Inc. Granted 5-Year Exemption for Commercial Vehicle Digital Camera Monitor System (CV Digital CMS) DCAMS™ [Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0186]

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you feel your transportation department/company is making cutting-edge purchasing decisions to future proof your operation?
42 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.