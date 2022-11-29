Giving Tuesday Kicks Off Annual Holiday Donation Drive in Pennsylvania

School bus contractor Krise Transportation in Pennsylvania started off Giving Tuesday with their yearly Stuff the Bus Donation Drive, reported Fox 43.

The holiday drive began five years ago after some school bus drivers noticed that many students did not own winter necessities such as coats, hats and gloves.

Years later, it transformed into an effort that provides for thousands of families across the state.

Tammy Swartz, the Spring Grove terminal manager for Krise Transportation, said that the program is the only Christmas shopping many families can afford, especially with rising prices of basic necessities.

Tim Krise, founder and president of Krise Transportation, added via the article, “Costs for groceries, gas and basic costs of living have increased over the past year. This has affected our community in many ways and your donations will make a big difference.”

This annual event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. However, donation items can be dropped off and picked up at the Krise Transportation Spring Grove school bus terminal Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

