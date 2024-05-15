Florida School Bus Driver on Mission to Spread Positivity

A Pinellas County Schools bus driver is on a mission to spread positivity to the students on his route, reported ABC News.

Since September 2023, Anthony Burgess has been encouraging students to write down their favorite quotes and messages of encouragement to decorate the interior of his school bus.

Burgess told local news reporters that he aimed to make a brighter, fun space for the children that boarded his bus every day.

Over the past two months, Burgess has been transforming the bus into a colorful refuge, filled with supportive notes and drawings from students. Positive messages cover the length of the bus’s interior and its roof.

Burgess stated that the only condition for the students is that their quotes is should be something that inspires them. Some of the quotes include, “Prove them wrong,” “Never give up,” and “Never be limited by other people’s limited Imagination.”

