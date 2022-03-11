Thursday, March 10, 2022
Louisiana Bus Drivers Call Out Sick Amid High Gas Prices, Low Wages

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Row of yellow school buses parked inline with blurred background and sky reflecting off of windshields

Due to high gas prices and low wages, school bus drivers have been calling in sick in numerous schools around Louisiana, reported 4WWL News.

This week, Tagipahoa Parish was faced with the absences of various bus drivers, causing frustration among parents as they were forced to rearrange their schedules to pick up their kids.

There are reportedly no substitute drivers, and the school notifies the parents at the last-minute causing panic.

School bus drivers, who own and operate their own buses, have reportedly complained about the rise in gas prices and barely breaking even with traditionally low pay.

The Tangipahoa school system has taken to social media to offer training to anyone willing to get on a school bus and help out.

