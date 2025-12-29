Top 10 STN Website Articles of 2025

During 2025, the most-viewed online articles on the School Transportation News website overwhelmingly focused on school bus crashes, student injuries or fatalities, and incidents involving driver misconduct or error. Together, these stories reflect ongoing public concern about the safety of students not only while riding the bus, but also during loading and unloading, as well as the accountability of those entrusted with student transportation.



Below is a summary of the top 10 most-viewed STN articles of 2025, as ranked by reader engagement.

10. Former Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Charged for Inappropriately Touching Students

Published May 16, 2025

The 10th most-viewed online article covered the criminal charges against a former school bus driver in Pennsylvania accused of inappropriately touching students. The article highlighted the severity of the allegations, addressed community reaction, and underscored the importance of screening and oversight in school transportation staff.

9. Indiana School Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

Published Feb. 19, 2025

A school bus driver in Indiana was arrested for allegedly operating a school bus under the influence. Given the serious responsibilities school bus drivers carry, the story resonated strongly, underlining the potential risks when safety protocols are not followed.

8. Kindergartner Struck and Killed by School Bus



Published Jan. 13, 2025

A tragic account of a kindergartner fatally struck by a school bus served as a sobering reminder of how hazardous pick-up and drop-off zones can be, especially for very young children. The article prompted readers to reflect on safety practices around bus loading zones.

7. 8-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle After Exiting School Bus in Texas



Published March 4, 2025

The heartbreaking case in Texas of an 8-year-old who was struck and killed by a vehicle after exiting a school bus, was the year’s seventh most-viewed online article. It underscored the vulnerabilities children face even after safely leaving the bus, and how monitoring, infrastructure and awareness are critical for safety after the ride ends.

6. Pennsylvania Kindergartener Struck by School Bus

Published April 24, 2025

In a separate but related incident, a kindergartner was hit by a school bus in Pennsylvania. The coverage drew attention to recurring safety issues with bus-stop zones and raised questions about what measures are in place (or need to be put in place) to prevent such accidents.

5. Over a Dozen Injured in a New Jersey School Bus Crash



Published March 17, 2025

This online article described a serious crash in New Jersey involving a school bus, with more than a dozen individuals injured. The high number of injuries made this a widely read and deeply concerning report, emphasizing the risks school buses face when collisions occur.

4. Missouri Child Hit by Pickup Truck While Getting Off School Bus

Published Jan. 22, 2025

A child in Missouri was struck by a pickup truck as they were exiting a school bus. It highlighted how everyday tasks, like getting off a bus, can turn dangerous, especially in areas with vehicle traffic and stirred discussions about safer drop-off procedures.

3. Alabama School Bus Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes



Published March 5, 2025

A report on a school bus crash in Alabama was caused by a driver reportedly falling asleep at the wheel. This article resonated widely, bringing attention to driver fatigue and the critical importance of driver readiness, training, and safety oversight.

2. School Bus Crashes into Pennsylvania Home



Published Oct. 13, 2025

In a startling incident, a school bus crashed into a residential home in Pennsylvania. The unusual nature of the crash, a bus leaving the road and hitting a home, captured many readers’ attention and raised serious questions about mechanical safety, driving conditions and oversight.

1. Michigan Middle Schooler Dead After Exiting School Bus



Published April 18, 2025

Topping the list of the most-viewed online articles, this tragic article reported on a middle schooler in Michigan, who died after exiting their school bus. The cause was unclear and under investigation, which added to the emotional weight of the story. The high view count suggests a strong public concern for student safety beyond just the ride itself, particularly what happens immediately after students leave the bus.

Related: 2025 STN Magazine Top Articles

Related: (STN Podcast E241) 2024 in Review: Top STN Online News Articles

Related: Newsflash: School Buses Are Essential